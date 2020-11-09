Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.