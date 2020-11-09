WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Sells $308,880.00 in Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WesBanco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

