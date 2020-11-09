Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender Sells 24,996 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

