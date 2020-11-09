Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLKP. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

