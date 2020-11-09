Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $897.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$23.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.72.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$96.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.