XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.56, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

