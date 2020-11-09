Zacks Investment Research Lowers EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVOP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.59 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $193,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $722,237. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

