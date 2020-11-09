Zacks Investment Research Lowers Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of HLI opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $8,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

