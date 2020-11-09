Zacks Investment Research Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

JD stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after buying an additional 1,095,678 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,295,000 after buying an additional 694,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

