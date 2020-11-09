Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

