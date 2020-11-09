Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

AVGR stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

