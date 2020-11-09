Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.17.

FLNT opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Fluent by 75.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluent by 45.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

