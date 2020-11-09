Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MARK. ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

MARK opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth about $876,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

