Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Select Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Select Bancorp stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 235,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 115,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 268.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.