Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Truist

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by Truist from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.95.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 56,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

