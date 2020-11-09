Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $138.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.80, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

