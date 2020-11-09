Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

