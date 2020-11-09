ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 44.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.