ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $284.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.