-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

