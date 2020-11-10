$0.02 EPS Expected for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. New Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that New Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Gold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

