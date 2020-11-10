-$0.08 EPS Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of GDP opened at $10.66 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.