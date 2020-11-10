112,375 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

