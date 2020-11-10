1,172 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $185.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $194.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

