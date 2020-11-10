150,000 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE BNL opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

