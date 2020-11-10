18,737 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $445,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.