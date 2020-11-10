19,580 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 421,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Macquarie downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,280 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

