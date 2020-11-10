2,759 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.02 and its 200-day moving average is $246.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

