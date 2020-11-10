2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Position Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 645,766 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 0.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after purchasing an additional 404,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,768,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter.

2U stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. As a group, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWOU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

