3,202 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after acquiring an additional 154,262 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $220.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

