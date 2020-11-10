698 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $773.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

