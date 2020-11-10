723 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4,550.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV opened at $321.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.36. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

