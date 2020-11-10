7,357 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,477,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after buying an additional 52,048 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,712,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.70 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,021,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,055 shares of company stock valued at $14,850,559 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

