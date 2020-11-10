98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

