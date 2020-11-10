Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 1,417,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 815,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.