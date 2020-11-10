Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.04.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 95.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

