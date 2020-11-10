Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $421.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.