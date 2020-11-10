Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

