ADC Therapeutics SA’s (NYSE:ADCT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

ADC Therapeutics’ (NYSE:ADCT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 11th. ADC Therapeutics had issued 12,245,631 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $232,666,989 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of ADC Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.