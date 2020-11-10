Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADUS. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $438,889.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,590 shares of company stock worth $49,852,166 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

