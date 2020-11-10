adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €305.00 ($358.82) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €276.67 ($325.49).

adidas stock opened at €298.80 ($351.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €276.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. adidas has a one year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a one year high of €317.45 ($373.47). The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion and a PE ratio of 107.02.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

