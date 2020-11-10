Adient (ADNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ADNT opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

