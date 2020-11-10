Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Market Cap Hits $11.20 Million

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 43.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 73.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00384142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

