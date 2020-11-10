Aflac (NYSE:AFL) and Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) and Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Aflac pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Aflac pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Principal Financial Group pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aflac has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years and Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Aflac has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Aflac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Aflac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aflac and Principal Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aflac $22.31 billion 1.31 $3.30 billion $4.44 9.34 Principal Financial Group $16.22 billion 0.81 $1.39 billion $5.58 8.54

Aflac has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Financial Group. Principal Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aflac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aflac and Principal Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aflac 0 6 2 0 2.25 Principal Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aflac presently has a consensus target price of $44.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.39%. Principal Financial Group has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Aflac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aflac is more favorable than Principal Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aflac and Principal Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aflac 21.11% 12.12% 2.28% Principal Financial Group 7.82% 10.12% 0.55%

Summary

Aflac beats Principal Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

