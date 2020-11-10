ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

