AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 6.4%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,473,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,466,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 42.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 5,770.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.76%.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 12,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,586.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 10,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $25,000.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,100.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter valued at $165,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

