Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, October 16th. ABN Amro cut shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.95.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

