Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APD opened at $312.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

