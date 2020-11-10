Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.85. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,629 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

