Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIAF opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. Alacer Gold has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

